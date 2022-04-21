A Monterey Man Arrested After Failing To Stop For MA State Police

A Berkshire County man has been arrested after he failed to stop for Massachusetts State Police and then led them on a high-speed chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston early this morning (Thursday).

A second high-speed pursuit in as many days...

This was the second such "chase" on the turnpike in as many days after State Police on Wednesday had to pursue an Illinois man in a stolen vehicle from Charlton all the way to Stockbridge. You can read that story, HERE.

A Monterey man has been arrested...

According to David Procopio, Communications Director for the Massachusetts State Police, the suspect from this morning's pursuit on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston is in custody and has now been identified as 46-year-old Joseph A. Lyman of Monterey, MA.

(Above: An officer searches the vehicle in which the suspect led State Police on a high-speed pursuit.)

The suspect failed to stop for the police...

According to Procopio, troopers attempted to stop the 2019 Kia Sorrento that Lyman was driving at around 6:52 AM today (Thursday) on the westbound side of the Turnpike in Boston. The reason for the initial attempt to stop the suspect was a failure to use a turn signal and the vehicle’s expired registration.

Excessive speeds reached...

Lyman refused to stop and continued to drive westbound, while at times reaching excessive speeds. In Framingham, Lyman hit a tire deflation device deployed by Troopers ahead of his route of flight. The Sorrento hit what police call the “stinger” device and then came to a stop moments later. Troopers took Lyman into custody without incident. He declined medical attention and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was booked in Weston...

Lyman was booked at the State Police-Weston station on charges of driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to use turn signals, and refusing to identify himself to police. He was expected to be arraigned today in Boston Municipal Court.

