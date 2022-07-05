A Motorcyclist Has Died After 4th Of July Crash In Great Barrington

A motorcyclist from Connecticut has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle versus car crash in Great Barrington on the 4th of July, Monday.

According to a media report from the Great Barrington Police Department, the motor vehicle crash occurred shortly after 12:00 pm on Monday on the southern end of Main Street, near the Bistro Box restaurant.

(Above: The crash occurred near the driveway of the Bistro Box on Main Street in Great Barrington.)

A Honda Accord turned in the path of a Harley Davidson motorcycle...

A grey 2019 Honda Accord that was being driven by 22-year-old Tandoh Devine of Pittsfield was heading in a southerly direction when according to a preliminary investigation, it attempted to make a left-hand turn into the Bistro Box parking lot on Main Street. In doing so, the car crossed the northbound lane into the path of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle being operated by a 68-year-old Connecticut man.

The motorcyclist died later at Albany Medical Center...

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said in the report that as a result of the collision the operator of the motorcycle was severely injured and flown to Albany Medical Center. He later died there as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The name of the victim is being withheld, however, while his family is notified. The driver of the Accord did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash.

The police, fire, and ambulance all respond...

Officers from the Great Barrington Police Department, the Great Barrington Fire Department, Canaan Ambulance, and Sheffield Police all responded and assisted on the scene. Great Barrington Police Department, in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police CARS Unit, and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is continuing its investigation of the crash.

Might you have witnessed this crash?

Investigators area asking if anyone eye witnessed the crash to contact the Great Barrington Police Department by calling 413-528-0306.

