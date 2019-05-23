A Multi-Car Mishap in Sheffield Remains Under Investigation

Western Mass News reports that authorities continue to investigate the cause of a car crash in Sheffield that resulted in one fatality. The victim has yet to be identified pending notification of next of kin.

Details remain spotty as the spokesperson for The Berkshire County D-A's office, Dennis Yusko recently made a statement that Sheffield police officers, State Police detectives and other State Police agencies were summoned to Canaan Road on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a car accident in the vicinity. It has not been determined yet how many vehicles were involved in this mishap. One vehicle operator admitted responsibility and will face arraignment in Southern Berkshire Court.

Sheffield police and fire departments did not comment further as the crash is still under investigation and more information is pending.

