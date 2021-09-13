A New Event Asks You to Walk for Safety and Justice in the Berkshires

"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" has for many years been The Elizabeth Freeman Center's biggest annual event. Even if you have never taken part, you most likely have seen or read about it. The walk down North Street in Pittsfield each September during the city's Third Thursday street festival was an effort to raise money for the center, and to increase awareness of, and hopefully, one day bring an end to domestic, dating, and sexual violence.

The walk featured men from all different walks of life, donning colorful and creative women's shoes, as they made their way down North Street with pride and style.

As successful as this event has been, the Elizabeth Freeman Center this year is moving in a new direction with walking events of a different nature in Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, Lee, and Great Barrington.

The new event, "Rise Together for Safety and Justice" will be taking place Sept. 19th through Sept. 29th.

The events Facebook page describes the new effort as such:

Like previous years, Rise Together will be held in September. We will continue to gather together (as much as public health advisories allow) and walk, march, stroll, dance, and move together against domestic and sexual violence and for safety and justice.

Why is this new event happening? These sobering statistics are directly from the center's Facebook event page:

Eleven of our neighbors have been murdered by family members in the past five years.

Each year EFC reaches over 3,000 adult and child survivors throughout the county.

Our rate of protection order filings is 57% higher than the state average by population, up from 33% the year before. This may reflect increasing levels of violence. It may also reflect a growing community awareness that help is available.

And with your support, when COVID hit, we never closed our doors. Calls to our hotline increased over 40%.

Via the Rise Together for Safety and Justice Facebook Page

For the latest information on the event, and how you can take part visit the Facebook event page HERE.

