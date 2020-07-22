A New Exhibit Is On Display Here In South County

In conjunction with the 30th anniversary of The Americans With Disabilities Act, Community Access To The Arts (CATA) is launching a multi-media on-line art exhibit entitled "Back & Forth" which showcases the works of local artists with disabilities featuring paintings by 15 local artists based in Berkshire County, Massachusetts and neighboring Columbia County in eastern New York as they created their latest works by using the Artistic Realization Technologies painting technique.

Each artist was able to gain full creative control to individuals with physical disabilities by expanding a range of expressive possibilities as they are assisted by a laser pointer and a trained "tracker" who acts as the artist's hands as they control every aspect of the creative process which includes canvas size, paint color and paintbrush movement.

CATA Executive Director Margaret Keller sums this exhibit up in her words:

"Now especially with the 30th anniversary of the ADA this month, the voices, the perspectives and talents of people with disabilities deserve to be recognized and appreciated. For years, CATA workshops using the adaptive A.R.T. method have allowed people with significant disabilities to share their creative perspectives. The paintings in this virtual exhibit are a powerful testament to the importance of accessibility and a fitting tribute to this milestone anniversary of equal rights protections for people with disabilities. We're thrilled to share this work with our community"

CATA's Program Coordinator and Curator Kara Smith also stated:

"With Back & Forth" we're sharing a deeper look at the work of CATA artists with disabilities than is usually possible at an in-person art show. We hope that this exhibit will allow more people to connect with the talents and creative perspectives of people with disabilities"

These works can be viewed on-line between now and August 31st as all works are professionally matted, framed and available for purchase with ALL proceeds supporting commissions for individual artists who participate in CATA programs through Berkshire County Arc, Columbia County Arc and Berkshire Family & Individual Resources.

For more information, log on to CATA's web site by going here.

