A New GB Town Manager Has Been Appointed

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Selectboard has voted to invite Mark Pruhenski of Great Barrington to serve as the next town manager, effective July 1.

Pruhenski, who lives in Housatonic, is the town administrator in Richmond and a former town administrator of Whately. He has served previously as public health agent and special projects manager for Great Barrington.

He was among 22 candidates for the Great Barrington position, from which three were selected for final interviews this week. Other finalists were Kenneth Walto, Dalton town manager, and Jonathan Edwards of Whately, a Whately selectman.

The board voted 4-0 to extend the offer. Board member Bill Cooke was not present. Pruhenski's appointment is subject to further background review and successful negotiation of an employment agreement.

Selectboard Chair Stephen Bannon said, "We had three excellent candidates for town manager, and a diligent search committee to guide this process in recent months. We are impressed with Mark's experience and leadership abilities, which will make for a positive transition in Town Hall."

Bannon commended current Town Manager Jennifer Tabakin, who has opted not to renew her contract, for her work leading town government in the past six years.

"Jennifer's dedication and expertise mean that the next town manager will have a smooth continuity of operations," said Bannon. "We are grateful to Jennifer for her leadership and for the many improvements she has made to our town."

The town manager search was conducted by Bernard Lynch of Community Paradigm, a consulting company, and the Town Manager Search Committee. The Selectboard received a total of 22 applicants for the position.