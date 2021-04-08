A New Hire For The Town Of Great Barrington

We are pleased to share some exciting news from our backyard here in Great Barrington. Town Manager Mark Pruhenski is pleased to announce there is a new addition to his staff as Ross Vivori has been appointed as the town's principal assessor effective April 5th, 2021. The North Adams native will also serve as Vice President of Berkshire County's Assessors Association.

In a recent statement, Pruhenski commented on the addition of his new employee:

"Ross will lead the town through a period of transition as we upgrade and convert our assessment software systems and as we change our tax billing from twice yearly to quarterly. We welcome Ross to Great Barrington".

Previously, Vivori held similar posts as he was the principal assessor in his native city, North Adams and in the towns of Lanesborough and Clarksburg. His main focus is to structure the town's municipal assessing on a full time basis based at Main Street in Great Barrington as he brings over a decade of experience to the table.

Vivori is also well educated in his craft as he is a graduate from The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA).as he holds a bachelor of science degree in management. Some of his other impressive credentials include a membership at The Bay State's Association of Assessing Officers and he still holds a key role as an accredited Massachusetts Accredited Assessor.

