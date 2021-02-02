A New Partnership Is Formed Here In South County

A major announcement: Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation is teaming up with Essex County Community Foundation as they are presenting the 2021 Institute for Trustees, an annual conference that invites non-profit leaders to gather together for educational workshops and future networking opportunities.

This partnership was built on the success of The Board Leadership Forum that was formed back in 2018 which was designed for board leaders and executive directors as this event will feature 24 virtual workshops from leading non-profit organizations as they bring opportunities to connect with hundreds of peers equally committed to the leadership roles.

This union is become a broader effort between BTCF and ECCF as they leverage resources in support of building capacity and leadership within the non-profit sector giving the challenges facing obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it's economic consequences.

The first session takes place on April 7th with a keynote address by Phil Buchanan who serves as president of the Center for Effective Philanthropy entitled "Leading For Non-Profit Impact Amid Unprecedented Challenge". On April 9th, workshops and opportunities to connect with fellow attendees through topic-driven, informal peer discussions that will be spread cover the course of a four week period. Topics include endowment building, crisis planning, advocacy, governance, finance and racial equality.

Pre-registration is required by March 7th, 2021. To sign up, log on by going here as you will receive a discounted early bird rate. For more details, go to The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation's web site

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire-Taconic Community Foundation for on-air and on-line usage) A