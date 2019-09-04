A New Season Of Music Awaits You

Crescendo returns with a variety of performances that will enthrall and entertain audiences this season. The first set of shows will explore rarely heard and exquisite pieces featuring theorbo and harpsichord by Johann Hieronymus Kapsberger, Giovanni Pittoni and Bellerofonte Castaldi with keyboard works courtesy of Girolamo Frescobaldi and Claudio Merulo.

17th century italy witnessed a plethora of unparalleled musical experimentation which emerged from earlier Reniassance emsemble playing as the construction techniques of all instruments were refined and improved as composers were in the midst of exploring the technical and expressive possibilities of performing and actually gave voice to a unique sound world that would continue on for generations upon it's inception.

This performance will take place this weekend at two venues within our tri-state region. The first show will be presented on Saturday, September 7th at St. James Place, located at 352 Main Street in Great Barrington. Curtain time is set for 4 pm. You also have another opportunity to see this wonderful show on Sunday, September 8th south of the border at Trinity Church, located at 484 Lime Rock Road in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Tickets are priced at $35 for general seating, $60 if you prefer premium seating and students with a valid ID are admitted for only $10. You can purchase your tickets at the door, on line by logging on here or send a check to Crescendo, PO Box 245, Lakeville, CT 06039. Further information can be obtained by phoning 1-860-435-4866.