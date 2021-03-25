A North Adams Man in NY Jail Following the Discovery of 1/3 lb. of Cocaine

A North Adams man was busted following a traffic stop in East Fishkill New York last week according to an article in The Berkshire Eagle. Forty-three-year-old Jahart Moore was stopped by a New York State Trooper for a traffic violation on March 18th on the Taconic State parkway in East Fishkill.

According to the Eagle a search of his car found approximately one-third of a pound of cocaine. Moore has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Following his arraignment he was transported to the Dutchess County Jail where he remains without bail according to the report.