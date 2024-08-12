A NY Radio Station That Reaches MA Will Cease to Exist

Another era has been set to end, as WCBS 880 AM News Radio will halt its programming by month's end, nearly six decades after its first broadcast which took effect on August 28, 1967. This is a shocking development for someone who was with this station while growing up in my ol' hometown of New York City. What impressed me is the 50,00 watt signal at night gave me a crystal clear reception on the car radio as I would catch up on headlines when travelling outside the core listening area.

Parent company Audacy is a Philadelphia-based owner of more than 230 radio stations in the U.S. Its brands include WCBS, WFAN and WINS in New York and Sports Radio 94 WIP and KYW News radio in Philadelphia.

Under a new deal, the 880 AM signal was being leased to ESPN New York, owned by Good Karma Brands since last summer, The current station that airs an all-sports format is located on 98.7 FM as it's future is uncertain. Sad to say, the WCBS-AM call letters will officially be retired as the station will assume a new identity: WSHQ-AM, pending FCC approval.

(Photo image of WCBS-AM studio with Boy Scouts courtesy of Wayne Cabot's archives)

The New York Times reported a three-year leasing deal would go into effect on August. 26th. It is unknown what will become of the fine talent that graced these airwaves which includes Wayne Cabot, Paul Murnane, Steve Scott, LeVon Putney, Anita Bonita and a staff that gave their all in delivering a fine product to the lower tri-state region which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

(Photo image of 1010 WINS control room board courtesy of CBS News)

The announcement means 1010 WINS, also owned by Audacy, will remain as the last all-news radio station standing in New York. They also have a frequency located at 92.3 on the FM band which enhanced their coverage as this station has executed an all-news format after abandoning top 40 music back in April of 1965.

Now that the 880 AM frequency is forging ahead into "the wonderful world of athletics", they will continue to be the flagship station for Mets broadcasts. Yankee games are being carried on WFAN 660 AM and on 101.9 FM.

Chris Oliviero is President of the New York City market at Audacy as he broke the bittersweet news in a recent press release:

“New York has always been proudly unique in supporting two all-news radio brands, but the news business has gone through significant changes. The headwinds facing local journalism nationwide made it essential to strategically reimagine how we deliver the news for the most impact. WCBS 880 has been one of the most respected radio stations in history, with a legacy cemented by the hundreds of world-class journalists, on and off the air, who willed it into existence over the decades. If it happened in New York or the world, you heard about it on WCBS 880. Today, 1010 WINS and 92.3FM, equally iconic, moves forward as New York’s only 24/7 all-news station with the best distribution platform, the largest audience and the most recognized brand in the industry. All-news is a pillar of Audacy, and this decision, though difficult, fortifies that leadership position for generations to come."

BOTTOM LINE: A piece of history is about to exit the New York market. The station that aired an all-news format has now become the top story of today. In one word: SAD!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our sister station in Trenton, New Jersey https://nj1015.com/new-york-losing-longtime-news-radio-station-cbs-880/ and https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880/news/local/wcbs-880-to-end-all-news-format-after-nearly-60-years)

( Photo credit CBS via Getty Images)