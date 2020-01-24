A Pair Of Party Power Pack Winners

All this week, our "Main Man Jesse" has been asking you to write down a sport-oriented phrase-of-the-day which resulted in the first person to correctly identify it during my show and they were automatically qualified to win a Party Power Pack which consists of three pounds of chicken wings or boneless chicken tenders, a pair of 30 inch super subs and a 40 piece party size pizza just in time for Super Bowl Sunday which take place on Sunday, February 2nd (aka Ground Hog Day).

So without further ado, let's offer congratulations to our pair of winners of this delicious prize that will be offered to all while The San Francisco 49'ers and Kansas City Chiefs hit the gridiron: Irene Durant and Ray Briggs, both from Great Barrington will claim the latest Party Power Packs courtesy of Big Y World Class Markets and the station that LOVES to make you a winner: 860 AM and 94.1 FM WSBS.

Winners can pick up their prizes at our WSBS studios located at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts during regular business hours (Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm) OR on Saturday mornings until 12 noon