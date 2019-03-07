A Pair Of Puppet Plays Will Be Presented In March

Great Barrington's Rudolf Steiner School will present a pair of puppet plays for youngsters ages 3 to 6. The first community event is entitled "Little Drop Of Snow" with 2 performances that will be held at Matrushka Toys located at 309 Main Street in Great Barrington These free shows will take place on Saturday, March 9th at 10:30 and 11;30 am.

1st grade teacher Anna Taiga and early childhood Steiner School teachers will also present a full length marionette play "Nkosanti and The Dragon: A South African Tale Of Courage" followed by a craft show on Saturday, March 23rd at The Hudson Area Library located at 51 North 5th St. in neighboring Columbia county. The free show in Hudson begins at 11 am.

Puppet plays are an integral part of learning for all youngsters who attend The Rudolf Steiner School as the atmosphere is equipped by gardens, fields and woods along with comparable toys that also provide a unique learning experience for children throughout the tri-state region. If you would like to register your child for the upcoming fall semester, please log on here or call (413) 528-0145.

(The following information was obtained by a press release sent to WSBS for on-air and on-line usage)