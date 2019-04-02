Claudio Monteverdi lived during a time where great change occurred as the Renaissance era gave way to the realm of early baroque as he was able to write successful compositions in every vocal genre. Carlo Gesauldo provided a musical style as his troubled mind often expressed itself in his work as his main characteristic features an extravagant text setting of words that translates into various extremes of emotion.

The Crescendo Vocal Ensemble features Hideki Yamaya and Christine Gevert in the presentation entitled "Prince Of Light And Prince Of Darkness: Motets and Madrigals" which will be presented on Friday, April 5th at St. James Place, 352 Main Street in Great Barrington and on Saturday, April 6th at The Trinity Church, 484 Lime Rock Road in Lakeville, Connecticut. Both shows begin at 6 pm.

General Admission tickets are $35, $60 for premium seating and students with valid ID are admitted for only $10. For more information on this show and future performances, call 1-860-435-4866 or log on to their web site by going here