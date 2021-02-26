A Photography Walk Takes Place This Saturday

Here is a great way to start off the first weekend of March: Take a walk on the Sheffield Green and you will be helping out a worthy cause here in our backyard. The Saturday morning event will take place on March 6th. This excursion is presented by Dewey Hall as participants will meet at 10 am in front of the venerable Main Street facility.

Pre-registration is required prior to attendance. You can reserve your spot by accessing this link. A suggested donation of $25 will go towards keeping the daily operations of Dewey Hall intact. Submit your contribution by cash, check, Venmo or PayPal.

Local professional photographer Thad Kubis will be your guide as your walk will encompass the Sheffield area as you will also compose and design images of the town's landmarks and buildings. As you depart from Dewey Hall, the venture will take you to Depot Square, Sheffield's Green and Center Cemetery located off Berkshire School Road.

Participants are encouraged to bring camera systems to take some memorable photos from your excursion as you'll be able to expand and enhance your creative eye. Smart Phones, tablets, DSLR's and film-based systems are acceptable.

An optional one mile walk to the Sheffield Covered Bridge will also be offered as you can spend some time creating images from both sides of the river. A beautiful sight to see, if you ask me. Remember, masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

For more information, e mail Maggie McRae at deweymemorialhall@gmail.com. Thad also welcomes any questions regarding his photographic savvy. you can check out his web site by logging on here.

Additional information can be obtained by checking out Dewey Hall's web site OR call (413) 229-2357.

