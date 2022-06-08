A Pink Massachusetts State Police Cruiser? Yes! Here’s Why

So you're driving along the Massachusetts Turnpike and you see a bright pink State Police cruiser in your rearview mirror. Why is it pink? What should you do? Well, if its lights are on, you should probably pull over. No, the State Police aren't changing their colors, but they are sporting this one special vehicle for a very good reason.

It's on a two-week run around the state...

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, the pink cruiser is making its way around the commonwealth over the next couple of weeks to raise awareness and show support for all who have battled and continue to battle breast cancer or any other type of cancer.

(Above: this pink MSP cruiser is driving around Massachusetts raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting those who are fighting it... or those who have fought it. Here it is parked at the State Police-Weston Barracks)

The cruiser is a symbol of support and solidarity for all who have fought, and continue to fight, breast cancer and all types of cancer. ~ MSP

Will it pull me over?

Is this vehicle just for show and support, or will it pull you over? The State Police have given no indication whatsoever that this vehicle is not a fully capable and official police vehicle that will indeed pull you over if you violate any laws.

The cruiser was at the State Police-Weston Barracks today, but it will be zipping around all over Massachusetts... so you just may see it if you are out on the pike over the next couple of weeks. And yes... if those lights go on... I am pretty sure you should pull over!

