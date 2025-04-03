A Popular Airport For Massachusetts Residents Has Exciting News!

Massachusetts residents who do a lot of traveling (or even a little) out of Bradley International Airport, get ready for some big news! The Connecticut airport announced a major update for certain travelers.

According to MassLive, Bradley International has just become the first airport in the country to receive the highest level of certification in attending to people who suffer from autism.

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, April 2 (which just happened to be World Autism Awareness Day, by the way), the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) made the announcement that Bradley is now the first airport in the United States to be Autism Double-Checked certified.

What that means, basically, is that Bradley International now has the highest level of accommodations for travelers that are diagnosed with autism. According to MassLive:

Bradley staff received training to support individuals on the autism spectrum who might experience stress and anxiety due to uncertainties...and other challenges faced by autistic travelers in an airport environment.

In addition to receiving the Autism Double-Checked certification, Bradley will also be hosting its fourth Autism Flies event later this month, according to the CAA. The event gives families with autistic children a chance to practice the "airport experience."

The airport experience includes walking your child through check-in, the TSA security area, and boarding the aircraft. I honestly think that's an awesome thing for Bradley to be ahead of the curve on.

Hopefully in the near future, more airports will take on this tremendous responsibility, or at least attempt the challenge. A round of applause for Bradley International for hitting that accomplishment. For the full story visit MassLive's website here.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America