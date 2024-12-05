A Popular Fast Food Eatery Opens In Neighboring New York

As of Thursday morning, New York's capital city FINALLY has a Chick-Fil-A. They have opened their doors to its sixth Capital Region location serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

WRBG-TV (CBS-6) WRBG-TV (CBS-6) loading...

The newest eatery is located at 944 Central Avenue with dine-in, carry-out and drive thru options every Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 10 pm. Remember, ALL Chick-Fil-A's nationwide are closed on Sundays.

Customers lined up for almost two hours before the store opened it's doors. Albany resident Titus Martinez was the first patron to set foot in the new fast food eatery at 6:30 am

attachment-Chick-Fil-A-Lunch loading...

(Chick-Fil-A photo courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

"I am a die-hard chick-fil-A fan. I actually got the chance to work at one just this past year as my first job and I loved every minute of it, I begged my dad can we come out for the grand opening and I pulled an all-nighter to do it just waiting ."

www.wikipedia.org www.wikipedia.org loading...

It's expected the restaurant will employ 120 full and part-time jobs.

attachment-Chick-Fil-A North Greenbush, NY loading...

(Photo image of Chick-Fil-A in North Greenbush courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

The other Capital Region locations include two on the Northway (I-87), one in the Albany International Airport, North Greenbush, and Clifton Park. Before you head out to dine in style, check out their menu options which are truly unique by going here.

I can safely say this is a fast food restaurant that treats their customers with respect and is truly worth the trip. You can find other Chick-Fil-A locations in Massachusetts with the closest eateries just off The Mass Pike in Chicopee and on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester. Three words: "Bring Your Appetite"

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.cbs6albany.com, www;Chick-Fil-A.com and www.wikipedia.org)