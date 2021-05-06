A Popular Lenox Music Series is Back for Season-Two

As we very slowly return to normalcy, there is nothing like some live outdoor music to help us get there. We’ve seen a few events surface in the Berkshires involving music lately, including the new ‘Berkshire Busk’ which is happening in Great Barrington this summer. Now the town of Lenox is getting in on the act!

The LenoxLovesMusic! series will be back starting this month for its second season. The series is a collaboration with the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the Lenox Cultural District and the Berkshire Music School. The first part of the series will run from May 16th- June 27th with a return for the second half beginning August 29th, to run through to October 17th.

The thirteen-week series brings live music to downtown Lenox with performances located at the town dining terrace at 31 Church Street. Local artists perform each week offering different music genres including folk, classical, jazz, rock, blues and fusion. The series began in 2020 as an effort to bring music to the residents and visitors of Lenox who were missing the normally extensive music offerings in around Lenox temporarily suspended due to Covid restrictions.

According to Jennifer Nacht, executive director of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the initial series was so well received that the Lenox Chamber Cultural District, and Berkshire Music School decided to continue the series and expand it for 2021 and beyond.

The Berkshires is home to a wealth of talented musicians representing a myriad of artistic voices, and we are thrilled to partner once again with the Lenox Cultural District and the Lenox Chamber of Commerce for a second season of LenoxLovesMusic! spreading the joy of live music in our community. ~ Natalie Johnsonius Neubert, Executive Director Berkshire Music School

The first three performances are as follows:

MAY 16th – Sherri James Buxton Trio (Jazz)

MAY 23th – David Bartley (Soulful Jazz & Blues)

MAY 30th – Rees Shad & The Convo Combo (Popular Music & Blues)

The show starts at 3:30pm and each will run approximately 1.5-2 hours, with the artists taking a brief intermission. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed and those that attend will be required to wear masks and social distance while enjoying the performance. Lenox Loves Music is supported in part by a grant from the Lenox Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

For more information you can visit https://lenox.org/lenoxlovesmusic/