A Popular Supermarket Chain Will Close Various Locations In MA

Stop & Shop has made a shocking announcement as they plan to close 32 underperforming store locations by November 2nd.

Grace Rowan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley
President Gordon Reid issued this statement in a recent press release:

“As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand, "

Maksim Pasko
The exact date each store will close it's doors has yet to be announced as regular customers will have ample warning as they to have find another supermarket to shop for their daily grocery needs.

Getty Images
These locations in The Bay State will shut down permanently:

  • Brockton: 932 North Montello St.
  • Raynham: 36 New State Highway
  • Halifax: 341 Plymouth St.
  • Shrewsbury: 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
  • Newton: 165 Needham St.
  • Springfield: 415 Cooley St.
  • Worcester: 545 Lincoln St.
  • Pembroke: 24 Mattakeesett St

Locally, the news is good as a pair of Berkshire county stores on Merrill Road in Pittsfield and State Road in North Adams will remain open for business.

Jesse Wlodyka
In turn, some Connecticut Stop & shops will also fall victim to the chopping block:

  • Ansonia: 100 Division St.
  • Torrington: 211 High St
  • Stamford: 1937 West Main St.
  • Milford: 855 Bridgeport Ave
  • Danbury: 72 Newtown Road

Locally, The Stop and Shop location on route 44 in Canaan in Litchfield county has also survived the cut.

Google Maps
In The Ocean State, two supermarkets will shut down including the Johnston location on Commerce Way and The Stop & Shop at Eastside Marketplace in the capital city of Providence will also close it's doors.

prospective56
Across the border in New York, 4 stores that will shut down are located in Long Island with 3 locations in Brooklyn (Kings county in The Big Apple), Mount Vernon (Westchester county) and Haverstraw (located in Rockland County)

Jacob Wackerhausen
The company announced employees affected by these closures will be relocated to nearby locations.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of Worcester's Telegram & Gazettehttps://www.telegram.com/story/business/2024/07/12/stop-shop-store-closings-list-massachusetts-rhode-island-connecticut-grocery/74386515007/

