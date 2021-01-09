A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

The first Great Barrington Select Board meeting for 2021 will take place on Monday, January 11th at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow this session on-line. Get more details by logging on to the town's web site

You can also join in on the meeting via Zoom by accessing this link

WEBINAR ID: 819 8595 7247 PASSCODE: 647647

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER will commence at approximately 6pm followed by an approval of minutes from a meeting that took place back on August 10th, 2020 followed by The Select Board's announcements and statements.

THE TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT includes an update regarding The Housatonic Water Works, ice signage at Lake Mansfield, library updates regarding staffing and services and designated hand sanitizer stations-crosswalk flags.

NEW BUSINESS will focus on the W.E.B. DuBois Committee's proclamation honoring the Great Barrington native, retroactive blanket premium barrowing, an adoption of Great Barrington's Hazard Mitigation Plan followed by a discussion that features a review of the Police Oversight Committee.

CITIZEN'S SPEAK TIME:

Since these meetings have been closed to the public, residents have submitted questions in advance that pertain to various topics that warrant mention during the present session. You can submit any questions for the next Select Board meeting by accessing the town's web site

The session concludes with Select Board and media time followed by the standard adjournment. A reminder, the next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, January 25th, 2021 at 6 pm.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)