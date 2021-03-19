A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington will hold their bi-weekly Select Board Meeting on Monday, March 22nd at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants will be able to follow the latest developments on-line. For more details, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access the link via Zoom by clicking this link

WEBINAR ID: 890 9286 0952 PASSCODE: 884455

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER will take place at approximately 6 pm followed by approval of minutes from previous sessions that took place last year on October 26th. November 23rd and December 7th.

Afterwards, The Select Board will also forward announcements and statements.

The Town Manager's Report will focus on the latest details regarding The Great Barrington fairgrounds, Housatonic Water Works and outdoor dining on Railroad Street during the summer months.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

The Wyantenuck Country Club has applied for an annual renewal of a seasonal all alcoholic liquor license.

NEW BUSINESS:

The Select Board will make a recommendation regarding a zoning citizen petition to the Planning Board for a public hearing regarding the vicinity of Maple Avenue, a deed transfer at 40 Grove Street, a local rapid recovery grant, ,local elections and an elderly tax deferral safety net pilot program.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to submit questions in advance regarding various topics that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site

This meeting will also touch on a motion and vote to meet into an Executive session to discuss the discipline or dismissal regarding compliance of charges brought against a public officer, employee, staff member or individual followed by the standard adjournment

A reminder: The next Select Board Meeting will take place on Monday, March 30th 2021.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of of The Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)