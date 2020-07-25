A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington will hold their Select Board Meeting via Zoom at Town Hall on Monday, July 27th at 6 pm. Residents will be able to follow the evening's agenda on-line as the COVID-19 pandemic prevents a live gathering until further notice as the public can adequately access these proceedings in real time. Here is the link to join the webinar.

Passcode: 22177 Webinar ID:845 1967 9991 Dial-in Audio ONLY: (929) 205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

This session begins with a Call To Order followed by announcements and statements by The Select Board which include general comments.

The Town Manager will present important updates @ GB Labs, The Housatonic Water Works Company and a progress report on construction of The Division & Brown bridges.

Various licenses and permits will be addressed including a temporary weekday entertainment license for The 20 Railroad Public House, and for temporary weekday and Sunday outdoor entertainment license to be issued between August 4th and September 6th for The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center to present feature films at The Daniel Arts Center Parking lot for Bard College @ Simon's Rock located at Alford Road.

New Business will also be addressed for the appointment of a Citizen At Large to the Economic Development Committee and to the Historic District Committee, quarterly vs semi-annual tax payments and the W.E.B. DuBois Legacy Committee. All these topics will be followed by a discussion and vote. They will also talk about funding priorities for The Community Preservation Act.

Residents who submitted their questions in advance will be the focus of Citizen Speak Time as you can contact the Select Board to submit your thoughts for discussion on a future session. The meeting concludes with Select Board and media time followed by an adjournment of the evening's events.

The next Select Board meetings take place on Monday, August 3rd, a Goal Setting Get Together and the Regular Meeting commences at 6 pm on Monday, August 10th, 2020.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Great Barrington)