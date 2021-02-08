A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington will present another Select Board Meeting this evening at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow this session on-line> For more details, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access this meeting via Zoom by clicking on this link

WEBINAR ID: 832 5203 3211 PASSCODE: 945945

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY): 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER takes place at approximately 6 pm followed by announcements and statements by The Select Board featuring The Election Warden's retirement.

TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:

Items focused include updates from HWW and HIC, board committee vacancies plus details on the 2022 Fiscal Year budget.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

An annual common victualler license requested by Wayland Benbow for the Subway Restaurant located at 246 Main Street in Great Barrington.

NEW BUSINESS:

A referral of proposed zoning amendments submitted to The Planning Board for an upcoming public hearing plus policies regarding the upcoming 2022 Fiscal Year budget.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

Discussions regarding a Trust Policy Committee, personnel policy and a stake holder discussion regarding the Lover's Lane-Route 7 intersection in Great Barrington. Residents from this vicinity are encouraged to participate in this discussion by emailing their questions to:townmanager@townofgb.org OR call (413) 528-1619, extension 2900.

CITIZEN'S SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the option to submit questions in advance regarding topics that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future meetings in advance for future Select Board Meetings by logging on to the town's web site.

The meeting concludes with Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment. A reminder, The Select Board will hold a special budget meeting on Wednesday, February 16th, 2021 and the next regular meeting is slated for Monday, February 22nd, 2021.

