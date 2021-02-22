A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington will present their Monday evening Select Board Meeting this evening at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow this session on-line. For more information, log on to the town's web site by going here

A CALL TO ORDER takes place at approximately 6 PM with approval of minutes from previous meetings that were held on September 21st and October 5th, 2020 followed by Select board announcements and statements.

The Town Manager's Report will feature updates regarding The Housatonic Improvement Committee and the village's water works and a discussion on improving Memorial field and The Great Barrington fairgrounds property. They will also address vacancies from the current board committee, signage updates at Lover's Lane and the Taconic Avenue-North plain road underpass.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

A request for a annual Common Victualler license at 34 Railroad Street courtesy of Sandra Mathews at the Coffee bar GB, LLC d/b/a Two Flower and a recommendation to The Zoning Board of Appeals on a special permit application from 17 Mahaiwe Group LLC c/o Brian Hazleton for the expansion of a non-conforming structure.

PUBLIC HEARING:

A special permit application from 17 Mahaiwe Group LLC, c/o Brian Hazleton in Great Barrington for a mixed use development consisting of a single family home and a contractor's yard with an increase in impervious surface in the water quality protection overlay district.

NEW BUSINESS:

Agricultural Committee appointments, a continuation of town meeting discussions on police orperations, an endorsement of grant applications to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission for district local technical assistance in 2021 and methods of diversing compost and food waste from the strategic, sustainability and livability committee.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to submit questions in advance regarding various topics that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will conclude with Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment. A reminder; the next Joint Budget meeting takes place this Wednesday, February 24th, 2021.

