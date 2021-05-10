A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

This evening, The Town of Great Barrington will present their Select Board Regular Meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow the latest developments on-line. For more information, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access this evening's session via Zoom by accessing this link:

DIA-IN (AUDIO ONLY) : 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm followed by the approval of minutes from previous meetings that were held on January 25th, January 27th and April 12th, 2021 followed by announcements and statements from The Select Board. An annual Town Manager's review is also on the agenda.

TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:

Included: Updates from Housatonic Water Works, Limited re-opening plans for The Senior Center, Board and Committee opportunities, updates on The Fiber Connect telephone system, Great Barrington Fire Department retirement options, gazebo lighting and upcoming plans to honor our men and women in uniform on Memorial Day (May 31st)

LICENSES AND PERMITS:



Gerard ":Poly" Lanoue from Old Yankee Street Rods has applied for a temporary event license for future events that are scheduled to take place outside Bogie's Restaurant on route 7 on May 12th, May 26th, June 9th, June 23rd, July 7th, July 21st, August 4th and August 18th.

Nicholas Hall from Green Minded Events has applied for a temporary entertainment license For an event scheduled for Saturday, July 10th between 12 noon and 8 pm at The Great Barrington Fair Grounds.

A request from Julien Bizalion from Bizalion Fine Foods to update a previously approved temporary outdoor license to expand the total amount of diners from 24 to 26 patrons.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

An altercation of premises for a wine and malt license at 684 South Main Street in Great Barrington. this was also submitted by Julian Bizalion.

NEW BUSINESS:

The signing and review of a annual town meeting warrant suitable for public posting and a discussion on building permit fees.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to submit questions in advance regarding various topics that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will also include Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

A reminder, the next Select Board meeting takes place on May 24th, 2021. A re-organizational meeting is also scheduled for Wednesday, May 12th. Check back for updates.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)