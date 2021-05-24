A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

This evening, The Town of Great Barrington will present their Select Board Regular Meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow the latest developments on-line. For more information, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access this evening's session via Zoom. Log on here to access the link

WEBINAR ID: 810 9562 1390 PASSCODE: 330077

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) : 1-929-205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm as the session begins with a joint appointment of an alternate Zoning Board of Appeals member followed by Select Board announcements and statements.

TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:

Topics to be discussed include updates on The Housatonic Water Works, outdoor dining, Lake Mansfield Road, road repairs on Main Street in the village of Housatonic, upgrades on the entrance to Monument Mountain Regional High School, upcoming Memorial Day events and a preview of upcoming meetings scheduled in early June.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

Jeff Caminiti has applied for an annual weekday entertainment license at 20 Railroad Street in Great Barrington.

Tiffany Riva and The Railroad Street Youth Project have applied for a weekday entertainment license and a one day beer and wine license for an event scheduled for Tuesday, July 15th that takes place between the hours of 4 and 9 pm.

Rick Abdalla from Bogie's Restaurant on route 7 has filed a request for a pair of temporary Sunday entertainment licenses scheduled for Sunday, June 27th and Sunday, September 26th, 2021.

Eugene Carr of Berkshire Busk has filed for a temporary event license that will be held at multiple locations throughout Great Barrington,.dates have yet to be announced.

Jenise Lucey from Berkshire South Regional Community Center on Crissey Road has applied for a one day beer and wine license that will be implemented on Saturday, June 26th between the hours of 11 am and 5 pm.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Julian Bizalion has submitted a request for An alteration of premises for a wine and malt license at their location at 684 South Main Street in Great Barrington.

NEW BUSINESS:

A discussion pertaining to a tax increment financing agreement transfer regarding property at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

A recommendation from James J. Mercer, a trustee from the Long Pond nominees Trust at 80 Maple Avenue in Great Barrington regarding a special permit application to create a rear lot in the R-2 zone off of Long Pond road in accordance with the town's zoning bylaws. He also is a land owner of The Berkshire Natural Resources Council Incorporated.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to submit questions in advance regarding various topics that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will also include Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

A reminder, the next Select Board meeting takes place on June 7th, 2021. Another town meeting is also scheduled for Monday, June 10th, if necessary. Check back for updates.

