A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

This evening, The Town of Great Barrington will present their Select Board Regular Meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants can follow the latest developments on-line. For more information, log on to the town's web site by going here.

You can access this evening's session via Zoom by accessing this link

WEBINAR ID: 833 6718 5368 PASSCODE: 556644

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099

A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm followed by an approval of minutes followed by Select Board announcements and statements.

TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:

Topics to be discussed include updates on The Housatonic Water Works, discussions regarding a shared HR community compact grant and options on bringing back in-person Board and Committee meetings. the Select Board will also take time to welcome a new Treasurer and Collector.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

Marie Langway applied for a driveway permit at 84 Christian Hill Road in Great Barrington.

Terry Chamberland and The Great Barrington Fire Fighters Association submitted a request for a temporary weekday entertainment license for the upcoming 2021 annual car show scheduled on Thursday, August 5th from 4 to 9 pm.

George Laye also applied for an annual weekday and Sunday entertainment license for get togethers at The Guthrie Center located at 2 Van Deusnville Road just off route 41 in Great Barrington. he has also submitted a request for one day beer and wine licenses for Juy 16th, July 24th and 25th, August 20th, September 2nd and 3rd.

Joanna and Richard Rothbard from American Art Marketing have applied for a temporary weekday and Sunday entertainment license for an event scheduled to take place on July 2nd and 3rd from 1 to 4 pm with an added date of July 4th between the hours of 12:30 and 3:30 pm.

Jackie Harvey at Butternut basin also submitted a request for a beer and wine license in conjunction with an event set for July 2nd, 3rd and 4th from 10 am to 6 pm.

Finally, Michael Wainwright has also applied for a one day entertainment license scheduled for July 3rd at 964 Main Street in Great barrington.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

A discussion with Jeff Caminiti regarding a change of Managers at the 20 Public House Restaurant on Railroad Street.

NEW BUSINESS:

A lift of the town's state of emergency declaration that was implemented back on March 23rd 2020, updates regarding The Housatonic Improvement Committee and approval of a recent sale in reference to a recent bond anticipation note.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to submit questions in advance regarding various topics that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will also include Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.

A reminder, the next Select Board meeting takes place on June 21st, 2021. Check back for updates.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)