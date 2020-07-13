A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

The next Great Barrington Select Board meeting is scheduled to take place tonight at 6 P.M. Even though phase 3 has been in place since earlier this month, the public will be able to follow this evening's presentation virtually via Zoom by clicking on the link which gets you connected to tonight's session.

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order begins at 6 pm followed by the approval of minutes from previous Financial Committee Joint meetings that took place back on April 15th and May 5th 2020. The Select Board, Town Manager and Fire Department will then proceed to discuss and vote on proposed transfer requests.

Citizen Speak Time will also be taken into consideration as future topics from residents will be placed on a future agenda for discussion followed by an adjournment which will lead into the regular open meeting. A call to order starts things off followed by the approval of minutes from a regular meeting that took place back on May 13th, 2020.

The Select Board will follow with general comments, announcements and statements and The Town Manager's Report will also be presented featuring the latest department and project updates.

A continuation to approve an application for Valkyrie Cannabis Incorporated to obtain a recreational marijuana host community agreement license will be discussed and voted by The Select Board. They will also vote on a temporary weekday entertainment license for The 20 Railroad Public House Restaurant as the facility plans an outdoor early evening event from 6 to 9 pm on Saturday, July 18th located parallel to the patio entrance to the Triplex Theater on Railroad Street.

Old business to be discussed: A proclamation regarding systematic racism and the trust policy of the oversight committee and new business features a letter of support for Senate SD 2992 and House HB 5166 housing stability bills. Both matters will be discussed followed by a final vote.

Citizen Speak Time will also be featured as residents have presented their questions in advance followed by The Select Board's and Media. The adjournment wraps things up as the next Select Board Meeting will take place on Monday, July 27th 2020.

For more information, you can log on to the Town of Great Barrington's web site by going here.

