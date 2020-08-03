A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

Tonight's session begins with a call to order at 6 pm followed by an open session and a list of goal settings which will be open for discussion and afterwards members will cast a vote on these particular subject matters that were addressed.

New Business includes the next steps taken by The Town's Economic Development Committee with a discussion and vote to follow and the topic of updated Housatonic School Costs will also be mentioned for discussion.

The Planning Board will also make recommendations to hire a consultant as the individual is responsible for study the traffic pattern on the special permit application from Guido's Realty, Incorporated to construct a large scale commercial development to expand the retail outlet located at 760 Main Street in Great Barrington. In accordance with MGL ch, 44, s.53G and The town manager will be directed to engage a consultant for this purpose on behalf of The Select Board. A discussion and vote on this matter will also be included regarding this matter.

Citizen Speak Time will also be addressed as residents are required to submit their concerns and questions in advance and those not mentioned will be placed on future agendas for further discussion. If you would like to exercise your input, log on to the Town of Great Barrington's web site by going here.

An adjournment closes out this evening's session. The next meeting will be announced at a later date. We'll keep you posted.

INSTRUCTIONS TO JOIN THE WEBINAR:

Click here to access the Select Board Meeting. You can also dial-in to this number: (929) 205-6999 WEBINAR ID: 840 6532 3826 PASSCODE: 460460

