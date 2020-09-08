A Preview Of Wednesday’s GB Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington will present their bi-weekly meeting on Wednesday, September 9th at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Once again, the session will be presented virtually as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict attendance in a live capacity. The general public can access these proceedings on-line via Zoom. For more details, log on to The Town of Great Barrington's web site by going here

You can access the meeting by clicking on this link

WEBINAR ID: 851 0914 8415 PASSCODE: 792792

DIAL-IN AUDIO ONLY: (929) 205-6099

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order will take place at approximately 6 pm followed by The Select Board's announcements and statement. The Town Manager will also present an updated report.

NEW BUSINESS:

One topic is on the agenda: An overview discussion of the upcoming Special Town Meeting which will be held on Tuesday, September 15th 2020.

LICENSES OR PERMITS:

William Nolan is requesting a permit (# 10-2005) for proposed amendments of the Covenants that was first approved back in 2005, followed by a discussion and vote.

The next subject is a discussion and final vote regarding THE FY21 TAX CLASSIFICATION HEARING followed by another round of Citizen Speak Time as The Select Board will address questions that were submitted by the general public in advance as residents continue to follow all proceedings on-line. you can submit a question for next week's session by logging on The Town of Great Barrington's web site

In conclusion, a focus on Select Board and Media Time takes place before proceeding to a final adjournment. The next Regular Meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 14th, 2020 and a Special Town Meeting will be presented on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 as stated earlier in this article. Another Regular Meeting is set for Monday, September 21st, 2020. We'll keep you posted on further details.

