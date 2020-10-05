A Preview Of Tonight’s GB Select Board Meeting

Great Barrington's Select Board will hold another virtual meeting this evening at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the general public will only be able to follow tonight's events on-line via technological means. further details can be obtained via the town's web site by going here.

You can access the session on Zoom by clicking on this link.

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A call to order will take place at approximately 6 pm followed by announcements and statements by The Select Board.

TOWN MANAGER'S REPORT:

An update from Housatonic's Water Works, a reminder of a Winter Parking Ban that takes effect on November 15th, a retirement announcement, an update on south county's elderly-disabled transportation, a upcoming virtual coffee meeting and Amanda DeGiorgis discusses the status of Great Barrington's libraries.

LICENSES AND PERMITS:

A proposal submitted by Jennie Reins from Kelly, Granger, Parsons & Associates for a common driveway located at on the westerly side of Alford Road, south of the Hurlburt Road intersection.

NEW BUSINESS:

A report on The Ramsdell Library in Housatonic from Rob Cullin & Janet nelson, Music on Main Street, a discussion on an upcoming Zoom meeting format and Claudia Shapiro has submitted an Open Meeting Law complaint which will be discussed, followed by a vote.

OLD BUSINESS:

A discussion and vote on Halloween trick-or-treating, a carry forward regarding SB Liaison lists from the previous Select Board meeting on September 21st and an update on a complaint recently filed by Eileen Mooney to The Town Manager.

PUBLIC HEARING:

A special permit application from Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Incorporated for an aviation field in an R-4 zone at 70 Egremont Plain Road which is a continuation from 4 previous Select Board meetings that took place in August and September.

CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

Residents have submitted questions in advance regarding certain topics discussed in previous sessions. If you would like to present a question for a future meeting, log on here for more details.

The evening concludes with Select Board and media time followed by the evening adjournment. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 26th.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage