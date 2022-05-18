A Rampant Pest Problem Plagues Massachusetts With No End In Sight
Now that the warmer weather is settling in, residents throughout Berkshire county and all across the Bay State of Massachusetts are being given fair warning regarding an influx of ticks that have resurfaced as health officials across the US reiterated that tick season begins from the early part of spring to late fall (aka October and November). A certain pest to be aware of: The lone star tick is especially aggressive during this time of the year.
The U.S. Center For Disease Control and Prevention recommends people must take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of tick-borne illnesses which could result in massive cases of Lyme disease, most particular AGS (Alpha Gal Syndrome). Keep in mind, ticks thrive in grassy, brushy, and wooded areas, so make sure you perform a thorough check for bugs after going outside as you explore the wonders of nature. A necessary piece of equipment should include a can or bottle of EPA-registered insect repellent and it is well suggested you wear long sleeved shirts and pants for added protection.
BOTTOM LINE: Take all necessary precautions before tackling your excursion in the great outdoors because some of these pests are waiting for your arrival and they will show no mercy in bringing their intended victims a slew of health problems. Remember, Only you can prevent this situation from getting worse!
