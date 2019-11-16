A Recap of Saturday’s Trading Post

1) Gary got us started as he STILL has a Craftsman table for sale. He will take $100 or best offer. To arrange for a pick-up in Alford, give him a call at (413) 528-4150.

2) Tony checked in from Ashley Falls as he is selling a 3 foot by 4 foot maple butcher block table 3 inches thick with bar stool height and a heavy welded steel base for the firm price of $175. If interested, phone (413) 281-3637.

3) Kathy has an assortment of items available for you in New Marlborough including a brush hog, priced firm at $600, a Bowflex TC-20 tread climber for $1,000 or best offer "within reason", a back window guard for a pick-up truck, $70 firm and a set of 4 Michelin truck tires (model # 275-65-R-18) for the incredible price of only $25. For more information, give her a call at (413) 229-3057.

4) Mark has a set of 4 Cooper snow tires (model # 185-65-R-15) available for $140 or he'll take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 429-1854.

5) Lynn has some fine feathered friends available in Sheffield including 9 parakeets priced at $10 a piece and a female parolette for the firm price of $150. To get more details, call her at (413) 429-6180.

6) Elaine checked in from South Egremont as she has some furniture items including a Flexsteel blue and white living room chair with ottoman.Take both pieces for $150 or best offer and a Ethan Allen 76 inch by 40 inch wide TV cabinet including a 32 inch Vizio TV. Both items are available for the firm price of $400. To arrange a pick-up call (413) 528-2257.