A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener in Great Barrington has a FREE 220 volt, 5 horsepower electric air compressor in excellent condition. if interested, call (413) 528-4447.

2) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has a contractor's cap for a small pick-up truck complete with tool boxes and rear doors priced at $100, firm. Call (413) 243-0675.

3) Nick has a FREE 7 foot spruce tree. To coordinate a pick-up in Great Barrington, give him a call at (413) 528-5611.

4) New England's George Reeves, Kevin Titus (aka Superman) STILL has a vintage 2002 Monte Carlo # 3 Dale Earnhardt race car in excellent condition for the incredible price of $7,000 or he'll take best offer. Only serious buyers should contact him at 1-860-453-4219.

5) Al checked in from Housatonic with a trio of items including a 1 and a half by 3 foot metal rabbit cage for the low price of $20, old school video games exclusively for guitars, keyboards and drums and 20 X-Box games all available for best offer. For more information, call 1-518-428-2618.

6) A listener has a Ryobi table saw with 10 inch blade, BT 3000 precision bench top, cutting system and accessories. He'll take $75 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 717-0638.

7) Maureen from "Marvelous Monterey" STILL has a 2014 black Honda motorcycle with windshield, cobra bars and a custom cover. The bike only has 79 miles and is sale priced at $2,800 or she will take best offer. For more details, give her a call at (413) 528-0025.

8) A listener from Great Barrington has a Thermo Spa hot tub with 10 to 12 jets and a lister cover which seats 2 to 3 people. If interested, call (413) 329-7224.

9) Pierre from "Beautiful Becket" is looking for perennials, tomato plants, trees and bushes and a living room couch set which must be in excellent condition. Plus he has a 2008 Toyota Tundra mounted set of 4 wheels and tires for $175 or he will take best offer. Give him a call at (413) 441-2239.