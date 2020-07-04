A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener has a women's Panasonic mountain cat bike and a Avon nativity set. She will take best offer for both of these items. If interested, call (413) 281-2476.

2) Nick has a 2005 custom made Honda Shadow Spirit 750 cc motorcycle with 15 thousand miles. The bike is in excellent condition and available for the firm price of $3,000. To inquire further, call (413) 528-5611.

3) Tom Soules' father checked in from Otis as he still has a 1981 Harley Sportster 1000 cc motorcycle in excellent condition with 50 thousand miles, priced at $2,500 firm and a 60 horsepower Evinrude outboard motor with polar available for $200 or best offer. For more information, call (413) 429-1119.

4) New England's George Reeves, Kevin Titus (aka Superman) STILL has a 2002 Monte Carlo # 3 Dale Earnhardt "Intimidator" race car in excellent condition for $7,000. Only serious buyers should contact him at 1-860-453-4219.

5) Pierre from "Beautiful Becket" is looking for a sectional sofa, a used stainless steel kitchen stove, a hose for a power washer and vintage advertising signs. If you can help him out in his quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.

6) A listener has a waterslide-air bounce house in good condition complete with air pump, water hoses and a little pool all for $250 firm. Call (413) 229-3588.

**A reminder to tune in to the WSBS Trading Post every Saturday morning immediately following the 9 o'clock news, an exclusive feature of YOUR Home Town Station, 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS. Listen on line by going here and while you are on our web site, you can access our programming via The Smart Speaker by clicking the LISTEN tab on our home page and access WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home. Don't forget to download the FREE WSBS app at your lcoal app store or Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone or mbile device.