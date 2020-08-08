A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Norm got us started as he has a free wood stove in excellent condition. To inquire further, call (413) 854-4478.

2) Keith checked in from Sheffield as he has assorted metal and wood cow stanchons available for $25 a piece and old beams from a disassembled barn for best offer. He is also looking for a category one, 3 point hitch for a flail mower and antique scuba gear, You can get in touch with him by phoning (413) 281-5358.

3) Lynn from Sheffield has assorted baby canaries and shawls for $50 a piece, assorted scarves priced at $30 and she is looking for a shop vac. Call (413) 429-6180.

4) Eleanor from Great Barrington has a pair of items available including a beige textured sofa and love-seat set for $500 and a two tiered glass coffee table sale priced at $30. She will also take best offer for both. For more information, call (413) 441-7812.

5) Tom from South Egremont has returned with a quartet of items including a John Deere 3 point hitch with a 5 foot brush hog for $695, 3 wooden hollow 8 foot 6 inch columns measuring 15 inches in diameter for $50 a piece. Take all 3 for a "real deal", a John Deere Z-757 zero turn 60 inch lawn mower complete with power bagger and hydraulic pump, all for $3,000 and a John Deere 650 diesel installed 4 by 4 compact tractor with power steering and a 60 inch mower available for $2,500. He will also take best offer on any or all of these items aforementioned. For more details, call (413) 528-0076.

6) Bob checked in from Pittsfield as he has a camp size refrigerator available for only $75 or he'll take best offer and an automatic dishwasher in excellent condition that fits in between 2 cabinets for best offer. If interested, call (413) 464-8313.

7) Pierre from "Beautiful Becket" is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs. if you can assist him in his quest, call (413) 441-2239.

8) Helen phoned in from Housatonic as she has a tire gauge for balloon or standard available for the low price of $50 or she will take best offer. Give her a call at (413) 274-5010.

**A REMINDER: Please call the program PRIOR to 10 AM as we experienced technical difficulties due to an overload of our phone system. We will rectify this problem for next week's broadcast**