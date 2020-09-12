A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener is offering a dining room set including an oak pedestal table with 4 chairs available for $175 or she will take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 429-1928.

2) Vinnie checked in from Sheffield as he has unopened cans of Benjamin Moore paint in assorted colors for only $10 a piece. Give him a call at (413) 329-4438.

3) Jim in Great Barrington has an electric dryer sale priced at only $40 and a wooden 4 foot by 2 and a half foot long lobster trap with netting, all for the low price of $25. For more information, phone (413) 429-5359.

4) Kathy in New Marlborough is looking for a moped. If you can assist in her quest, give her a call at (413) 229-3057.

5) Mary has a king size bed with sheets, both FREE of charge. To arrange a pick-up in West Stockbridge, call (413) 281-2476.

6) Norm in Great Barrington is looking for a steel rim for a 2004 Chevy Silverado. If you can help him out, call (413) 854-4478.

7) Keith in Sheffield has a 1986 Honda 150 Deluxe scooter style motor bike available for the incredible price of $350 or he'll take best offer. If interested, call him at (413) 229-2469.

8) Pierre from "Beautiful Becket" has a wood splitter available for only $550 or he'll take best offer. He is also looking for a hammock and vintage advertising signs. Give him a call at (413) 441-2239.

9) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has a 22 and three quarter cubic foot refrigerator with freezer on the bottom priced at $450, firm. For more details, call (413) 243-2551.

10) Jen checked in from Winsted, Connecticut. She is looking for a 20 by 24 foot enclosed car trailer. If you can assist her, call 1-843-817-9425.