A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Great Barrington has an assortment of items including a Minneapolis Moline GP-9 diesel engine, a Lionel animated maiden rescue and Christmas box cars ALL available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 281-7188.

2) A listener from Stockbridge has a Hitachi C-10 F-C power miter box firmly priced at $125, a Makita table saw with 8 inch blade, $200 firm, a Bow Flex L-T complete with accessories, also for $200, firm and an antique writing desk available for the firm price of $100. To inquire further, call (413) 298-3284.

3) Mike checked in from New Marlborough as he has a cider-wine press machine available for best offer. If interested, call him at (413) 229-8975.

4) A listener from South Egremont has 5 folding Adirondack pressure treated wooden chairs priced at $75 a piece, firm and a wrought iron 52 by 36 inch antique outdoor table with glass top and matching chairs. The whole set is available for $125, firm. Phone (413) 528-6492.

5) Steve also from New Marlborough has a pair of items for sale including a 34 by 46 inch one foot thick Shoremaster float for $25 and a 8 inch table saw, priced at $75 or he will take best offer. He is also looking for a paddle board. For more details, (413) 528-1767.

6) Pierre from "Beautiful Becket" is looking for electric sanders, a used stainless steel electric stove, pink and blue pyrex bowls and divided perennial plants. If you can assist him in his quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.

