A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Great Barrington has a DeLonghi magnifica espresso/capuccino machine priced at $350, firm and a set of fine Mikasa china with added accessories that serves 12 people for the firm price of only $375. For more details, call (413) 854-3696.

2) A listener, also from Great Barrington has an office chair for the sale price of $35 and a windshield for either a Kawasaki OR Yamaha motorcycle incredibly priced at $20. For more information, call (413) 528-1616.

3) Another listener from the Great Barrington area has a black, king size sleigh bed available for 4100 or best offer. All proceeds from this sale will benefit The Berkshire county chapter of Relay 4 Life. If interested, call (413) 329-7224.

4) Mark checked in from Sheffield. He has a 3 passenger back seat for a Sprinter van priced at $350 or he'll take best offer. To inquire further, phone (413) 358-0170.

5) A listener from Egremont has a 2003 three quarter ton Chevy van with tires priced at ONLY $800 or he'll also take best offer. To check out this vehicle, call (413) 854-7664.

6) Norm in Great barrington has a boat anchor for an 18 by 20 foot vessel incredibly priced at $10 and a wood stove, FREE of charge. Give him a call at (413) 854-4478.

7) Vinnie in Sheffield is STILL looking for a new place to reside here in the south county area. he is also willing to assist in everyday chores that include plowing, mowing and grass cutting to name a few. If you can help him out, please call (413) 329-4438.