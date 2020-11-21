A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener has an Ashley balance mini pellet stove complete with a 20 pound hopper, remote and thermostat which covers 22 hundred square feet. this item is priced at $450, firm. For more details, call (413) 717-4205.

2) A listener from Alford has a variety of bathroom accessories, FREE of charge including a white sink and vanity with vanity 25 by 33 by 19 and a half inches deep and a toilet included. To arrange a pick-up, phone (413) 329-9977.

3) A listener from Great Barrington has a solid maple dining room table with 5 high back chairs, a sleeper sofa, small upholstered chairs with wooden trim and a glass front china closet, all available for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-2085.

4) Norm checked in from Great Barrington. he has a total of 52 silver Stanley 3 and a half door hinges available for ONLY $60 and a FREE wood stove. if interested, call him at (413) 854-4478.

5) A listener from Otis has a 24 inch Maytag clothes washer with self-heater in excellent condition priced at $500, firm. Included in this package, a 24 inch Maytag electrical ventless dryer. For more information, call 1-203-246-2376.

6) Tom from Great Barrington has a day bed with twin sized mattress, a wood frame with black lacquer and pillow shams in red and green patterns. The whole set is available for ONLY $100 or he will take best offer. Call (413) 528-0124.

7) Tom from South Egremont has the honor of being "Lucky Seven" this week as he has a Woods 4 foot brush hog, 3 point hitch mower that mounts to the back of a tractor for the incredible price of $525, a Ford model 905 three point hitch post-hole digger which goes on the back of a tractor for ONLY $275 and a large 8 foot long by 2 foot high porcelain extension Brighton Beach sign circa 1920 for $475. For more details, give him a call at (413) 528-0076.

8) Mike in New Marlborough has a 6 person Shasta camper trailer for the firm price of $1,000, a Thule 2 bicycle carrier for $125 or best offer and a Jaffey oak frame wine or cedar grinder press priced firm at $150. For more information, call 9413) 229-8975.

9) Vinnie in Sheffield is looking for some extension rear view mirrors for a Chevy truck. If you can help him out in his quest, phone (413) 329-4438.