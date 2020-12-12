A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Harry has an assortment of items up in Mount Washington including a 3 foot high, 7 foot wide and 16 foot long trailer available for $1,000 or best offer, a mid 50's Ford tractor with a phail motor priced at $700 or best offer, a 3 point hitch roto tiller for only $200 or best offer and barnyard fencing available for best offer. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 528-2272.

2) Helen from Housatonic has sun catchers for $10, earrings, 3 for $10, necklaces for only $20 and glass holders for masks at $12 a piece. For more details, call (413) 274-5010.

3) A listener from Sheffield has a dishwasher, FREE of charge. To arrange a pick-up, phone (413) 854-3661.

4) Nick in Great Barrington has a 1997 GMC Sierra 4 wheel drive pick-up truck priced at $3,000 firm. The vehicle needs new tires and he is looking to obtain them (Model # 245-75R-16). He also has a 2005 750 Honda Spirit motorcycle also priced at $3,000 firm. For more information, call (413) 528-5611.

5) Mark also checked in from Great Barrington as he has 4 studded Cooper Weather Master ST-2 snow tires (Model # 185-65-R15) for the firm price of $100. To inquire further, call (413) 429-1854.

6) Donna has an assortment of furniture including a solid maple dining room table with 5 high back chairs, a swivel rocker, a chest dresser drawer and mirror plus assorted lamps all available for best offer. Give her a call at (413) 528-2085.

7) John from Great Barrington has the honor of being this week's "LUCKY 7" caller as he has some items for all train enthusiasts including 5 Lionel M-T-H box cars at $20 a piece and a Lionel Minneapolis-St Louis Gp-9 engine for the firm price of $75. Check in with him at (413) 281-7188.

8) Louie from Alford has a 3 tier tool box complete with tools for $500, a dining room set with 6 chairs and 4 sections for $300 and a china closet also priced at $300. Call him at (413) 329-9465 to negotiate a price for these items. He also has a pair shop vacs, priced at $75 and $100 firm.