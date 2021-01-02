A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

Alexandr Mitiuc

1) Robert from Mill River was the first caller to check in for 2021 as he has an assortment of items available including a 44 by 29 inch high carrying case for dogs, complete with pad and separate gates priced at only $35, an exercise contraption with stainless steel bolts which secure back bicycle wheels, just $30 and a rear diamond plate step bumper for a pick-up truck for $100. He will also take best offer for any or all of these items. To inquire further, call (413) 229-8628.

2) Helen in Housatonic is looking for crystals to make sun catchers. If you can help out in her quest, give her a call at (413) 274-5010.

3) Kathy from New Marlborough is looking for some scanner antenna cables and a walk behind brush cutter. She also has a back window guard for a pick-up truck priced at $60, firm and a Bo Flex tread-climber exercise machine for $800 or best offer. For more information, call (413) 229-3057.

4) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has a 45 inch, 13 horsepower Troy built snow blower in excellent condition with dual wheels and a steering brake for ONLY $1,300 or he'll take best offer. If interested, call (413) 243-4287.

5) A listener has a 2008 Dodge RAM 1500 2 wheel drive regular cab long bed pick-up truck for the incredible price of $5,000 or he will take best offer. For more details, give him a call at (413) 717-0360.

