A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Robert from Mill River was the first caller to check in for 2021 as he has an assortment of items available including a 44 by 29 inch high carrying case for dogs, complete with pad and separate gates priced at only $35, an exercise contraption with stainless steel bolts which secure back bicycle wheels, just $30 and a rear diamond plate step bumper for a pick-up truck for $100. He will also take best offer for any or all of these items. To inquire further, call (413) 229-8628.

2) Helen in Housatonic is looking for crystals to make sun catchers. If you can help out in her quest, give her a call at (413) 274-5010.

3) Kathy from New Marlborough is looking for some scanner antenna cables and a walk behind brush cutter. She also has a back window guard for a pick-up truck priced at $60, firm and a Bo Flex tread-climber exercise machine for $800 or best offer. For more information, call (413) 229-3057.

4) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has a 45 inch, 13 horsepower Troy built snow blower in excellent condition with dual wheels and a steering brake for ONLY $1,300 or he'll take best offer. If interested, call (413) 243-4287.

5) A listener has a 2008 Dodge RAM 1500 2 wheel drive regular cab long bed pick-up truck for the incredible price of $5,000 or he will take best offer. For more details, give him a call at (413) 717-0360.

