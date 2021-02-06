A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Pittsfield has a 11 horsepower snow blower in excellent, working condition for best offer. If interested, give him a call at (413) 499-5001.

2) Pierre checked in from "Lovely Lenox" (he no longer resides in "Beautiful Becket") as he is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs, pyrex mixing bowls and 50's to 60's style Starburst clocks. He also has a 3 foot diameter oak table with 4 matching chairs for the incredible price of $125 OR he'll take best offer. For more details, call (413) 441-2239.

3) Connie (aka The North Country's "Bird Lady") is looking for a DVD player. If you can assist her in this quest, phone (413) 551-7629.

4) Your Trading Post host, Ron Carson is looking for a vintage AM ONLY General Electric OR Zenith clock radio. MUST be in excellent condition and in good working order. Will talk price as you can reach me here at WSBS during regular business hours OR on Saturday mornings, (413) 528-0860.

5) Jesse Stewart, OUR "Main Man and Main Dad" STILL has assorted strollers available for best offer. To inquire further, phone (413) 464-5363.

(A reminder, tune in to The Trading Post every Saturday morning immediately following the 9 o'clock news on YOUR Home Town Station, 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS. Listen LIVE on line at wsbs.com and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on the white tool bar and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home to enable your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO. Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE")