A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Barbara checked in from "Lovely Lee". She STILL has a 1980 Chevy Berlinetta available for $2,000 OR best offer. Keep in mind, the vehicle needs some work and restoration. She is also looking for someone to assist in retrieving pictures and videos from her Samsung Galaxy Sky Smart Phone. If you would like to assist her in this all-important quest, give her a call at (413) 243-4185.

2) Bob from New Marlborough has a trifecta of items available including a step bumper for a Ford truck, a diamond plated tool box and a heavy duty trailer hitch, all priced at $75 a piece or he'll take best offer. He also has a white cloth couch FREE of charge. To inquire further, phone (413) 229-8628.

3) Pierre up in "Lovely Lenox is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs, a storage shed and 2 by 4 lumber. If you can help him out, call (413) 441-2239.

4) Jim from Great Barrington has 2 binders of baseball cards from the 70's, 80's and 90's for the firm price of $50 and 250 football cards from those same decades FREE of charge. If interested, call him at (413) 429-5359.

5) Carolyn from neighboring Claverack, New York has has male and female zebra finches priced at $10 a piece. For more details, give her a call at 1-518-567-7646.

6) Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart STILL has an assortment of strollers available for BEST offer. To inquire further, call (413) 464-5363.

7) Your Trading Post host, Ron Carson is STILL looking for an early 1960's vintage only General Electric OR Zenith clock radio. Give me a call at WSBS during regular business hours (1-413-528-0860) and if you have a receiver that is in excellent condition and working order, I can discuss a negotiable price.

