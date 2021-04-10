A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Kathy from New Marlborough started things off for us as she is looking for a walk behind brush cutter. If you can assist in her quest, call (413) 229-3057.

2) Morris checked in from "Lovely Lee" as he has a set of stainless steel ladder racks for a 8 foot pick-up truck for the firm price of $650. If interested, call (413) 822-6019 OR (413) 243-4038.

3) Mike from New Marlborough has an assortment of items for sale including a pair of of extra large Boston Red Sox jackets for $15 a piece, a FREE gray colored insulated dog house in excellent condition, a pop-up camper that accommodates up to 6 people for $1,200, firm and a Thulie bicycle rack with hitch that hooks up to any vehicle, He'll take $100 OR best offer. For more details, call (413) 229-8975.

4) Eileen from neighboring Copake Falls, New York has a 2007 Toyota parts only for best offer. For more information, phone 1-518-329-0412.

5) Al from Housatonic has a steel rabbit cage with water bottle included and a 15 inch sub-woofer for a home theater system. Both items are priced at $20 a piece and are also available for best offer. Call 1-518-428-2618.

6) Tom in South Egremont is selling a 6 and a half long ATACC hard tri-fold tonneau cover for Chevy Silverado trucks from the late 1990's to brand new for the incredible price 0f $300 and a 80'' tall and 24" tall pine corner cupboard with a glass front door, drawer in the middle and solid bottom doors. The whole ensemble sells for $125 OR he will take best offer on any one of these items. Phone (413) 528-0076.

7) "Lucky 7" this week belongs to Pierre in "Lovely Lenox" as he is looking for a 24 inch wide electric stove, a storage shed with shipping container and vintage advertising signs. If you can help him out, call (413) 441-2239.