A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Florence from Great Barrington got us started as she has a trio of 10 foot crown moldings and one 12 footer with a total of 266 linear feet, a dental chair for ONLY $50 and a air-equipped slide projector with 15 wheels ALL for $20. She will also take best offer on any or all of these items. To inquire further, call (413) 528-4887.

2) A listener from Egremont has a Sears Kenmore gas grill available for the low price of $60 or he will take best offer. For more details, call (413) 446-0996.

3) Tom checked in from South Egremont with an interesting array of items including a horse drawn buckboard sleigh from the 1800's with runners up the dash. This items needs restoration and is priced at ONLY $650. He also has an 1800's Currier and Ives style horse drawn sleigh which also needs restoration for $1,050, A John Deere 755 4 by 4 diesel tractor with snow blower and plow. This item is also in need of repairs and you can take the whole package for $3,000 and a quartet of extra wheels and tires for best offer. For more information, phone (413) 528-0076. Note that all these items are available for best offer as well.

4) A listener from West Stockbridge has a navy colored love seat also available for best offer. If interested, give her a call at (413) 281-2476.

5) A listener from Sheffield has an assortment of furniture for sale including a dining room table and chairs, a hutch, a microwave oven cart and a shelf all for best offer. Get more details by calling (413) 229-0070.

6) A listener from Great Barrington has a black Boston rocker with gold stenciling also available for best offer. To negotiate a pick-up, call (413)528-0263.

7) "Lucky 7" this week belongs to Cindy from Great Barrington. She is looking for clay pots, 8 inches or larger. If you can assist her in this quest, call 1-860-671-0905.

8) A listener from Egremont is looking for a 2 to 4 row corn planter. He also has a 2 button plow and an oxen yolk both available for best offer. For more details, call (413) 528-0102.