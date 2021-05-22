A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Bob from New Marlborough got us started as he has a pair of water skis for $40 or best offer, an aluminum tool box with keys and a trailer hitch both firmly priced at $75 a piece. He is also looking for an old style 4 paneled overhead garage door 8 feet wide and 7 feet high. For more details, call (413) 229-8628.

2) A listener from "Lovely Lenox" has a Sears brand car carrier top, 4 feet long and 3 feet wide which straps down to the top of your vehicle or on a car rack. This item is available for $35 or she will take best offer and also on the agenda, a Spin Doctor bicycle repair stand for the incredible LOW price of $25 or best offer. If interested, give her a call at (413) 637-3114.

3) Pierre, also these days from "Lovely Lenox" (a former resident of "Beautiful Becket") is looking for various bulbs. lilacs, asparagus roots, strawberries and bushes to spruce up his garden. He is also in search of vintage advertising signs plus thermometers and clocks that feature named brand items. If you can assist him in this all-important quest, call (413) 441-2239.

4) Vinnie from Great Barrington is looking for a pull behind camping trailer. If you can assist him in this quest, phone (413) 329-4438.

5) Carol from Claverack, New York in neighboring Columbia county has an assortment of baby zebra finches at $10 a piece. If you would like to add a fine feathered friend to your dwelling, give her a call at 1-518-567-7646.

