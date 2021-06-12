A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Mike and Suzie from New Marlborough got things started as he has a total of 50 DVD's and a DVD player, all for the firm price of $50 and a panel cover for a 2017 Toyota pick-up truck also priced at $50, firm. He also has some FREE items available including a dog house and 60 VHS tapes. For more details, call (413) 229-8975.

2) A listener from Daytona Beach, Florida who resides in Great Barrington during the summer months has a Makita X-L-T 18 volt ion 5 inch random oval sander for the firm price of $80. For more information, phone 1-386-265-2270.

3) A listener from Stockbridge has 4 Michelin Defender tires (Model # 225-50-R-17) available for best offer. If interested, call (413) 298-3146.

4) John checked in from Stockbridge. He has a pair of 1990's bicycles including a men's Cignal Dorado L-X and a woman's Univega 14 speed racing bike for $250 each or take both for $500. To inquire further, call (413) 298-4045.

5) A listener from East Road in Alford has an assortment of baby items reasonably priced OR free or charge. To make an appointment, call (413) 591-4229.

6) Barbara in "Lovely Lee" is looking for a wooden step stool. If you can assist in her quest, call (413) 243-4185.

7) "Lucky 7" this week belongs to Pierre in "Lovely Lenox". He is looking for gas pumps, vintage signs, clocks and thermometers with gas or oil logos and he also wants to add more Tanglewood memorabilia. If you can help him out, phone (413) 441-2239.

(A reminder: The WSBS Trading Post now airs at a new time every Saturday morning between 9:30 and 10 am as the program shifts to a half hour format. Listen on-air at 860 AM, 94.1 FM, on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS ON Google Home for step-by step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app sore OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile advice and take us along wherever you GO: Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE"