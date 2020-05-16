A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Stephanie has 500 CD's for sale up in Housatonic, for 2 to 3 dollars a piece or an assortment of titles are available in sets for only $20. For more details, call (413) 717-1548.

2) A listener is looking for a travel trailer, 24 feet or shorter, must be in excellent conditions with no tip-outs. If you can help out in her quest, phone (413) 329-3022.

3) Robert checked in from New Marlborough with an assortment of items including a 350 International tractor with snow plow, 3 point hitch and PTO for the low price of $2,000 or he'll take best offer, a pair of aluminum tool boxes for the back of a pick-up truck available for $100 a piece and a heavy duty solid wood hutch for storage 6 feet by 4 feet wide with assorted drawers for the firm price of $100. If interested, call (413) 229-8628.

4) A listener has a half whiskey barrel planter in good condition for only $20. Call (413) 528-0263.

5) Al from Housatonic has a 3 by 5 foot rectangular outdoor patio table with glass top, sale priced at $20, a 9 by 9 canopy metal frame for $30 and a octagon shaped metal frame screen room complete with roof and zipper for $50. For more information, give him a call at 1-518-428-2618.

6) Tom from South Egremont has a quartet of items including a John Deere X-320 with a 48 inch mower deck power bagger priced at $2,600, a copper weathervane eagle for $175, 6 early molding wood planes, take the whole set for only $75 and a Taconic wood splint pack basket for trapping and hunting, only $100. He will also take best offer on any or all of these items. For more details, call (413) 528-0076.

7) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has a hand pushed Fiskars lawn mower with a precision piece of equipment for the firm price of $100. To inquire further, call (413) 243-0675.